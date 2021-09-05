Odisha: Students Opting Plus 2 Offline Exam To Get Another Chance For Plus 3 Admission

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Higher Education Department has announced that Plus 2 students who are opting for special offline examination will get another chance for Plus 3 admission.

Taking to Twitter, Minister Arun Sahoo allayed fears of the students and announced Phase-II UG admission for those students who are unable to take part in the ongoing admission process as they decided to appear for offline examination after expressing their dissatisfaction over the marks awarded to them through alternative assessment system.

“The Higher Education Department will start Phase II UG admission process for Plus 2 Arts, Commerce, Science and Vocational Education students appearing for special examination to be conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education. The admission process will be conducted towards the end of October or after the publication of results of the above examinations,” Sahoo wrote.

“Students appearing for this special examination can participate in the admission process by filling up Common Application Form on SAMS portal,” he added.