Kalahandi: In a tragic incident in Bhawanipatna, Kalahandi district, a Plus 2 second-year student, attempted to end his life by jumping off his hostel building. This drastic step was reportedly taken due to continuous ragging and bullying by fellow students. Ankesh was rescued in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment at Bhawanipatna Hospital.

The victim’s family has lodged a complaint with the local police, detailing the severe physical and mental torture Ankesh endured. His mother, Bimala Bag, expressed her anguish, stating, “I left my son here for a bright future, but he was subjected to inhuman torture.” Ankesh’s father, Kamal Bag, mentioned that nine students had been tormenting his son for the past 15-20 days.

The college authorities have yet to comment on the incident.