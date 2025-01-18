A review meeting on emergency trauma care for road accident victims was held under the chairmanship of Smt. Usha Padhee, Principal Secretary, Commerce and Transport Department of Odisha.

The meeting aimed to discuss and implement strategies to enhance trauma care facilities in the state.

Key Recommendations and Discussions

Strengthening Trauma Care Facilities: Prof. Venkatesh Balasubramaniam, Chief Advisor of the Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, IIT Madras, presented strategic recommendations to strengthen emergency trauma care. This includes upgrading existing facilities, increasing the number of trauma care centers, and providing advanced life-support systems.

Prof. Venkatesh Balasubramaniam, Chief Advisor of the Centre of Excellence for Road Safety, IIT Madras, presented strategic recommendations to strengthen emergency trauma care. This includes upgrading existing facilities, increasing the number of trauma care centers, and providing advanced life-support systems. Improving Pre-Hospital Care: The meeting emphasized the need for efficient pre-hospital care, including emergency medical services (EMS) and ambulance facilities. This would ensure timely and effective treatment for accident victims.

The meeting emphasized the need for efficient pre-hospital care, including emergency medical services (EMS) and ambulance facilities. This would ensure timely and effective treatment for accident victims. Enhancing Emergency Response: Discussions focused on enhancing emergency response systems, including emergency notification systems and rapid response times.

Discussions focused on enhancing emergency response systems, including emergency notification systems and rapid response times. Specialized Equipment and Training: The need for specialized equipment, such as ventilators and defibrillators, and training for medical personnel in trauma care was highlighted.

The need for specialized equipment, such as ventilators and defibrillators, and training for medical personnel in trauma care was highlighted. Collaboration and Coordination: The importance of collaboration and coordination between government agencies, medical institutions, and emergency services was emphasized to ensure effective trauma care.

By implementing these strategies, Odisha aims to strengthen its emergency trauma care system, reducing mortality rates and improving patient outcomes for road accident victims.