Odisha STF Seizes More Properties of Absconding Ganja Smuggler Anil Pandi

Cuttack: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Crime Branch on Wednesday seized two vehicles worth Rs 25 Lakh belonging to the most wanted inter-state ganja smuggler Anil Pandi.

In a press release, the Odisha STF said, “In continuation to financial investigation in STF P.S. Case No 29/2021, further properties worth of Rs 25 Lakh (Two costly vehicles one Mahindra Bolero Plus and another Mahindra XUV 500 R FWD), acquired by Anil Kumar Pandi, S/o Brundaban Pandi of Vill.-Chhachina, P.S-Kodala, Dist-Ganjam from Ganja smuggling have been identified and seized.”

The STF has moved the Competent Authority and Administrator of NDPS Act, Kolkata, who is a quasi-judicial authority under the NDPS Act, for forfeiture of the illegally acquired property by the inter-state drug trafficker. It includes a palatial building with a swimming pool, 33 plots, etc.

On 13th August 2021, 10 quintals of ganja, one Tata Truck, and other incriminating materials were seized by STF.

It is worthwhile to mention that Anil Pandi is one of the most wanted drug traffickers with involvement in 11 NDPS cases in Gujarat. Earlier his brother Sunil Pandi was arrested by Gujarat police. Anil Pandi is absconding evading police arrest.

