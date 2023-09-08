Odisha STF Rescues Live Pangolin, Nabs Two Wildlife Smugglers In Koraput

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) apprehended two wildlife smugglers on Thursday evening near Khadupadar Chhaka on Jeypore-Boipariguda Bypass in Koraput and rescued a live pangolin from them.

On the basis of reliable information, a team of STF conducted a raid with the help of Forest Officials of Jeypore Forest Division and Koraput district police on Thursday evening near Khadupadar Chhaka on Jeypore-Baipariguda Bypass under Baipariguda PS jurisdiction regarding possession of wildlife products by wildlife criminals.

Two wildlife criminals namely Durya Matpadia of Badapada village and Kartik Harizan of Majhiguda village in Boipariguda were apprehended and arrested. During the search one Live Pangolin along with other incriminating materials were recovered from their possession.

In this connection STF PS Case No.19 dated 07.09.2023 U/s 379/411/120(B) IPC r/w. Sec.51 of Wild Life (Protection) Act, 1972 has been registered and the accused person will be forwarded to the Court of SDJM, Jeypore. The Live Pangolin was handed over to DFO, Jeypore for safe custody. Further Investigation is going on. Special drive against the wildlife criminals/poachers is continuing, the STF said.

Notably, the Indian pangolin (Maniscrassicaudata), also called thick-tailed pangolin, scaly anteater and Bajrakapta ‘ବଜ୍ରକାପ୍ତା ‘ in Odia is a solitary, shy, slow-moving, nocturnal mammal. It is a schedule-I protected animal under the Wild Life Protection Act, 1972. Schedule I provides absolute protection – offences under these are prescribed for the highest penalties.