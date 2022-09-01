Odisha STF Nabs Cocaine Smuggling Racket Mastermind From UP

Bhubaneswar: A team of Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police on Thursday apprehended the mastermind of a cocaine smuggling racket from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The Odisha STF with the assistance of Uttar Pradesh counterparts conducted a raid at Ghaziabad and apprehended mastermind Gulbesh Khan alias Hazrat of Dharmapura PS in Sisgardh of UP’s Bareli district. Hazrat, an interstate drug peddler, was wanted in STF PS case No. 09/2022 U/s. 21(c)/29 NDPS Act, 1985.

On 12th April 2022, Commissionerate Police apprehended two interstate drug peddlers— Ravi Singh and Sunny Kumar of Rajasthan and seized 202 grams of Cocaine from their possession in Bhubaneswar. Both the accused persons were arrested and forwarded to the court.

According to police, both Ravi & Sunny had procured the contraband Cocaine from Sk Hazrat, who was absconding since then.

After producing the accused Hazrat in the Court of Additional Civil Judge, Junior Division, Ghaziabad, the Odisha STF is taking steps to produce the accused in the Court of District & Sessions Judge-cum-Spl. Judge, Khordha at Bhubaneswar.