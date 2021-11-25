Odisha STF Busts Pangolin Racket, Smuggler Held

Mayurbhanj: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police busted a pangolin deal, recovered the animal, and arrested a wildlife smuggler in the Satakoshia forest range under Mayurbhanj’s Karanjia on Thursday.

The accused has been identified as Nilamani Dehury who hails from Anandapur in Keonjhar.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team along with the Satkosia Wild Life Forest Range officials under Karanjia Forest Division, busted a pangolin deal and arrested Dehury red-handed from the spot.

The deal was being conducted near Satkosia-Nalda road under Mahuldia under Mayurbhanj district, the Forest department stated in a release..

“As a result of the raid, the accused named Nilamali Dehury, S/o. Dhurba Dehury of Padmapur under Anandpur Police limits in Keonjhar was apprehended,” the release read.

“One live Pangolin and other incriminating materials were seized from his possession during search. The accused person could not produce any valid authority in support of possession of such an animal for which he has been detained and handed over to Karanjia Forest officials for necessary legal action at their end,” the release stated.

Following the raid, the Pangolin was handed over to the DFO Wildlife Division, Karanjia for safe custody. An investigation is on to ascertain who else is involved in the trade.

Since 2020, special drives against the wildlife criminals/poachers have been launched. As a result of which the STF has seized as many as 21 leopard skins, 11 elephant tusk, two deer skins, eight live pangolins and 15 kgs of pangolin scale. It has also arrested 47 wild life criminals during this time.