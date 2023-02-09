Odisha STF Arrests Inter-state Drug Peddler From Assam’s Guwahati

Bhubaneswar: The Special Task Force (STF) of Odisha Police arrested an interstate drug peddler from Assam’s Guwahati, police sources said today.

The accused, identified as Salim Ahmmed, is a resident of Manipur in Guwahati.

In December last year, 1.335 kg brown sugar, a car and other incriminating materials were seized from the possession of three accused including Salim.

While two other accused persons were earlier arrested in the case, Salim was absconding. He was wanted in STF PS case No. 29/2022 U/s. 21(c)/29 NDPS Act, 1985.