Odisha State Tribal Museum Virtual Tour

Bhubaneswar: During the rising Covid-19 cases, the ST&SC Development Department temporarily shut the Odisha State Tribal Museum located in the premises of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute (SCSTRTI), Bhubaneswar for public.

As an innovative initiative virtual tour of Odisha State Tribal Museum has been taken up by ST&SC Development Department to enable the audience to visualize the exclusive artifacts and unique aspects of Tribal Museum being at home on every Sunday by opening Facebook and Twitter pages @scstrti, @stscdev.

The Museum of Tribal Art and Artifacts now known as Odisha State Tribal Museum, celebrates the life and culture of Odisha’s 62 tribal communities and 13 PVTGs, is regarded as one of the best Tribal Museums in India.

Located at Bhubaneswar, the Museum has been conceptualized as a “Museum of Man”, which is a hub of anthropological knowledge for visitors and research scholars. The Museum represents the richness of indigenous tribal culture and social systems followed by tribal communities. In addition to five Galleries showing different tribal arts and crafts there is an exhibition gallery on PVTGs called PVTG World.

The tribal shrine crafts arena has also been developed, along with auditorium facilities for screening of films on tribal life and culture.