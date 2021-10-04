Odisha State Planning Board Decides To Complete Bridge On Bhargavi River ASAP

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Planning Board on Monday decided to complete the under-construction bridge on Bhargavi River near Mali Sahi in Puri district

During a virtual meeting chaired by State Planning Board Vice-Chairperson Sanjay Das Burma, it was decided that in a bid to protect people who are residing near Chilika shore from high tide, the bridge has to complete as soon as possible.

Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra also directed the officials of the Odisha Construction Corporation (OCC) to expedite the construction work on time.

In the meeting, it was also decided to build a control structure and a bridge over the Sunamukhi River, citing the need for the Brahmagiri block. It is estimated to cost Rs 4 crore for this project.

“Sustainable arrangements are needed for the protection of areas such as Alupatna, Baghmunda, Nuagaon, Sipkuda, Arkuda, Sanpatna, Mirzapur, Gabgundu, Sipbandha, and Mott, which are affected by the storms and high tides of Chilika. And the bridge has to complete as soon as possible in a bid to protect people who are residing near Chilika shore from high tide,” Vice Chairperson, Das Burma said.

“The need for a long-term and sustainable plan to be implemented immediately, while the coastal areas from Alupatana to the coastal areas are frequently affected by continuous high tides,” Das Burma added.

The Chief Secretary stressed the need to start and complete the three projects within the stipulated time frame. He has also directed the Water Resources Department to take immediate steps to build a saltwater dam with the help of NABARD.