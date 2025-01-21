The Odisha State NSS Awards Ceremony for 2023-24 was held today by the Higher Education Department.

During the event, 20 individuals and units were honoured for their outstanding contributions to the National Service Scheme (NSS). The awards included recognition for 12 volunteers, three program officers, three NSS units and two units that excelled in blood donation and tree plantation activities.

The event was graced by Suryabansi Suraj, Minister of Higher Education, as the Chief Guest. In his address, the Minister emphasized that the awards would serve as a source of inspiration for the youth of Odisha. He highlighted the critical role of empowered youth leadership in building Viksit Odisha. He further encouraged young people to actively participate in social service and developmental initiatives with a spirit of collaboration and dedication.

Prof. Geetanjali Dash, Vice-Chancellor of Berhampur University and Ms. Sarita Patel, Regional Director of the NSS Regional Directorate also joined the event. Dr. Ramesh Chandra Behera, State NSS Officer and Deputy Secretary of the Higher Education Department delivered the welcome address and offered a vote of thanks.

It is noteworthy that students from various universities and colleges across Odisha have been actively participating in NSS activities as volunteers. These activities range from promoting Swachh Bharat, tree plantation, blood donation, road safety and cybersecurity awareness to create awareness and provide assistance during natural calamities like floods and cyclones. The youth’s efforts in such endeavours have significantly contributed to create awareness and extend support to the communities.