Odisha State Level Disaster Risk Reduction For Children Observed Virtually

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State level disaster risk reduction for children was observed virtually on 29th October 2021 by the Department of Women and Child Development. On this occasion, a webinar was organized to commemorate the day at the State level. Disaster Risk Reduction for children aims for institutional safety activities centered around disaster risk reduction. This includes mitigation, preparedness, and preparing a disaster management plan for the CCIs etc. Child Care Institutions (CCIs) are one of the most important institutions in the State dealing with safety and security of children who need care and protection.

At the outset, Ms . Rega Geetarani Patnaik, Additional Secretary to Govt gave welcome address to all participants. The State level webinar was graced by Smt. Tukuni Sahu, Minster-WCD, Smt. Anu Garg, IAS, Principal Secretary, Shri Aravind Agrawal, IAS, Director (ICDS &SW), WCD Department, Ms. Monika Neilsen, Chief of Field Office-UNICEF Odisha, Smt. Rega Geetarani Patnaik, OAS (SAG), Additional Secretary, WCD Deptt. Shri Gautam Aryabhusan, OSDMA, also connected on the occasion were officials of the Deptt., Odisha State Child Protection Society and district level officials including DSWOs, DCPOs, Child Welfare Committees, POs and Supervisors. Thousands of frontline workers, young boys and girls from CCIs have also joined the program via the you-tube link created for the programme.

Setting the context Director ICDS & SW Mr Aravind Agrawal reflects on Govt commitment in ensuring that all institutions and functionaries in the State are capacitate to manage disaster with safety and security to children. The Comprehensive package on DRR for CCI is an important step in this regard and is an outcome of joint efforts of the Department of Women and Child Development and UNICEF, with support from Odisha State Disaster Management Authority.

On the occasion, the Standard Operating Procedures for CCI functions, a handbook on Disaster Preparedness and Training Module on Disaster Risk Reduction was launched by the Hon’ble Minister, WCD.

Addressing the participants, Hon’ble minister of WCD Department emphasized and reiterated the Government commitment towards the safety, protection and wellbeing of children who are the future generation of the country. She acknowledged the support of UNICEF and OSDMA for developing the DRR package for CCI.

Addressing the participants, Smt. Anu Garg, Principal Secretary of Women and Child Development appreciated the proactive response of CCIs during any kind of disaster especially during the Covid-19

wave emergency. She emphasized that the DRR package and capacity building effort will enable the CCIs for better and effective preparedness measure for children.

Dr. Monika Nielsen, Chief of Field Office, UNICEF emphasized that state like Odisha, which is highly vulnerable to disasters. UNICEF has been closely working with W&CD Department towards improving preparedness, capacity building & inculcating risk informed programming strategies right at the most elementary level of institutions. Shri Gautam Aryabhusan, State Coordinator, OSDMA The Disaster Risk Reduction for children in CCIs will help all the stakeholders associated with CCIs for building disaster resilient institutions across the state and strive for a better tomorrow.

The event was facilitate by Program Manager OSCPS Dr. Pritikanta Panda and is ended with vote of thank by Ms Neha Haidu UNICEF Child Protection Specialist