Odisha State Disaster Management Authority To Get Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar

New Delhi: Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has been selected for the Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar-2023 for their excellent work in Disaster Management.

Besdies OSDMA, Lunglei Fire Station (LFS) of Mizoram has also been selected to get the award.

Both the organizations will get the honour in the Institutional category,

The Centre has instituted an annual award known as Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar to recognize and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organizations in India in the field of disaster management.

The award is announced every year on 23rd January, the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. The award carries a cash prize of Rs. 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs. 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

For the award of year-2023, nominations were solicited from 1 July, 2022 onwards. As many as 274 valid nominations were received from institutions and individuals.

About OSDMA

Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA), was established in 1999 in the aftermath of the Super Cyclone. OSDMA embarked on multiple initiatives including raising of the Odisha Disaster Response Action Force (ODRAF), Multi-hazard Early Warning Service (MHEWS) framework, and a cutting-edge technology-enabled web/smartphone-based platform called “SATARK” (System for Assessing, Tracking, and Alerting Disaster Risk Information based on Dynamic Risk Knowledge).

OSDMA provided effective response during various cyclones, Hudhud (2014), Fani (2019), Amphan (2020) and Odisha floods (2020). OSDMA conducted disaster preparedness initiatives in building community resilience in 381 tsunami prone villages/wards and 879 multi-purpose cyclone/ flood shelters located within 1.5 km from coastline.

Lunglei Fire Station in a nutshell

Lunglei Fire Station, Mizoram, responded efficiently and effectively to a massive forest fire which was reported on 24 April 2021 in the uninhabited forest areas that surrounded Lunglei town and spread to more than 10 village council areas.

Lunglei Fire Station personnel assisted by local civilians worked continuously for more than 32 hours during which they motivated and provided on the spot training to residents. Due to the valiant, brazen and prompt efforts of Fire & Emergency staff in the putting out the flames, there was no loss to life and property and the spread of fire to other parts of the State was prevented.