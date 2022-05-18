Odisha State Cabinet meeting today!

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha State Cabinet meeting has been scheduled to be held today. The meeting will be held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

The meeting is scheduled to begin at 5.30 pm. More than 20 proposals from 11 departments are likely to get approval.

The proposals mostly will be from the Department of Industry, Schools and Mass Education, Water Resources, Skills Development, Agriculture, Finance, Public Administration, Higher Education, Panchayati Raj, and Department of Revenue.

Moreover, tenders for about five mega drinking water projects and the land distribution for Angul Mega Aluminum Park are also likely to be approved.