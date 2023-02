Bhubaneswar: The State Budget will be presented in the Assembly for the financial year 2023-24 on Friday. Finance Minister Niranjan Pujari will present the budget in the afternoon tomorrow.

As the State is going to the polls next year, it is said that this budget will be a pro-people one.

Economists have expressed the view that the state government will also increase the funds on welfare activities and present a surplus budget in view of the elections.