Odisha Staff Selection Commission Exams Postponed

Cuttack: The alarming rise in COVID cases has forced the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) to postpone several exams.

“It is for information of all concerned that in view of the increasing trend in COVID-19 pandemic and with a view to contain its spread, the schedule of examinations published vide Notice No.928/OSSC dated 30.03.2021 and Notice No. 707/OSSC dated 04.03.2021 are hereby postponed until further orders,” an official notification issued on Monday read.

Apart from this, the written examination (Main) for the post of Food Safety Officer-2019 has also been postponed until further orders.

The Commission has asked the candidates to retain the admit cards for future reference and visit the commission’s website www.ossc.gov.in at regular intervals to check further updates.

Click here to check the examination postponement notification.