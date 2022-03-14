Odisha STA message on safe driving, gains Twitteratis attention

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha shared a message on its twitter handle highlighting the consequences of driving vehicles under the influence of alcohol and appealed people to refrain from drunken driving.

“Allow Life to Thrive, Don’t Drink & Drive. As many as 648 road accidents took place in #Odisha in 2020 due to drunken driving. A total of 298 people lost their lives,” the STA tweeted in its message against driving in inebriated condition.

It also shared a picture of vehicle and alcohol with the catchline ‘You Booze, You Lose. Don’t drink and drive.’

“A text or call can wreck it all! Road accidents due to usage of mobile phone are continuously increasing. As many as 297 road accidents took place in #Odisha in 2020 due to the use of mobile phones while driving. A total of 120 people lost their lives,” the Transport authority tweeted.

As per government data, drunken driving led to 648 road accidents in the State in 2020 alone which resulted in as many as 298 fatalities.