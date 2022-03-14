Odisha STA Issues Special Guidelines To Tackle Heatwave Conditions In State

Bhubaneswar: The State Transport Authority (STA) of Odisha on Monday issued a special guideline to tackle the heatwave condition across the State.

The STA has banned public transport services between 11 AM and 3 PM for the safety of the general public. This apart, the bus authorities have been asked to keep clean drinking water and ORS available for the passengers.

There will be jala chatras (kiosks that provide free drinking water to the commuters) at all bus stands and passenger restrooms.

The free drinking water kiosks will also be opened along the national highways which will be enforced by the transport department. Besides, district-level control rooms will be opened soon to monitor the situation and provide necessary help to the travellers.

The guidelines have been issued in the wake of the Bhubaneswar-based Regional Meteorological Centre’s prediction of rise in day temperature.

Meteorological Centre has predicted that the day temperature is likely to rise by 3 to 4 degrees across the State as the airflow from the west to northwest set to intensify.

It also has issued a Yellow Warning for several districts of the State on March 16 and 17. The Yellow Warning has been issued for Balangir, Sonepur and Boudh districts on March 16, whereas for Balangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Angul, Nayagarh, and Khurda on March 17.