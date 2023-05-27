Odisha S&T Minister Meets Indian Ambassador to Japan

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda today met Sibi George, Indian Ambassador to Japan and discussed many issues pertaining Biotechnology prospects.

Panda emphasised on Student Exchange Programme in Biotechnology for which learning of Japanese language would give ample employment opportunities to Odia students.

He also exchanged his proposals on marine biotechnology and scope for collaboration in geriatric care in the State. Growth of Buddhist tourism in Odisha also had a place in the discussion.

George, Ambassador appreciated the proposals and said that positive response in the above matters will be followed. Sri Panda conveyed wishes best from the people of Odisha.

During the discussion, Suresh Lakhavat, First Secretary was also present. Former Minister and Badamba MLA, Debi Prasad Mishra also participated in the discussion.