Odisha S&T Minister K.C. Patra Calls on Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Dr Jitendra Singh expressed confidence that a double-engine government both at the centre and state will foster the state on the investment map and usher entrepreneurship and innovation among the youth of the state.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said “ Odisha has many institutions under the Minister of Science and Technology specifically the institutes concerned with Space and technology. He also remarked that the land of Lord Jagannath has given numerous jewels to the scientific community and contributed to the development of the country.

Sh. Patra commended the feat achieved by the scientific ministries under the charge of Dr Jitendra Singh and sought his guidance and support. Dr. Singh assured him of cooperation from the union government as far as his ministries are concerned.

At the outset, Dr. Jitendra Singh said “People have reposited their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Modi and chose development.” He also said that Odisha will play a vital role in the development of India and achieving the vision of 2047 and display an example of competitive cooperative federalism.