Odisha S&T Minister Invites Investors, Industry Captains for Biotech Development

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Science and Technology Minister Ashok Chandra Panda invited investors and industry captains for the development of the Biotech sector in the State.

Panda was speaking at International Conference Bio-Asia in Hyderabad and explained the initiatives taken by Odisha Government to develop Biotech Park in Andharua near Bhubaneswar.

Addressing the valedictory session of the conference, Minister Ashok Panda, while describing Biotechnology as a thrust sector in State’s IPR-2022, said that all eligible Biotechnology Ventures will be given adequate Government handholding with support. He said that Bharat Biotech through its Anchor Tenant M/s Sappigen Biologix has invested more than 500 Crore for manufacturing various vaccines in Odisha Biotech Park at Andharua. They have also committed to investing another 700 Crores for its expansion, he said.

Panda said that the growing ecosystem for Startups in the existing Bioincubators has already been marching at an equal pace as elsewhere in the country adding that Odisha is devising an innovative strategy by using its core competencies and competitive advantages in institutional systems, human resources, rich natural Biodiversities and low-cost production manufacturing capabilities in comparison to other Indian States.

The Minister also said that an international body Global Network of Entrepreneurs and Professionals for Odisha (GNEPO) has signed MoU to facilitate Global Odisha Entrepreneurial Exchanges, to provide a platform for Bioentrepreneurship development in Odisha with global outreach.

The Government of Odisha has created attractive incentive systems, in incentivisation schemes, tax holidays, and capital investment subsidies for Bio-entrepreneurs. He also said that Government is planning to prepare a Blueprint on how to integrate Bio-tech for developing new products from available Bio-resources.

Minister Panda also interacted with Telangana Minister for IT and Industry K.T. Ramarao and discussed regarding the growth of Biotechnology education and research in the State. He said that Odisha with its strong network of academics and research organisations, and human and bio-resources in hand committed to building an ecosystem with substantial investment in capacity building that can contribute to the bio-economy of the State as well as the country. He also discussed with Dr Satish Reddy of Dr Reddy’s Lab and representatives of the Federation of Asian Biotech Association (FABA).