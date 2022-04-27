Odisha SSEPD Minister Advised Block Social Security Officers Follow 5-T Initiatives

Bhubaneswar: “The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs cares for the welfare of vulnerable sections of the society and the Field level officers of the Department should follow the 5-T initiatives in delivering services,” said Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, SSEPD.

Minister Ashok Panda, while addressing the valedictory session of the Orientation Programme for Block Social Security Officers here in Gopabandhu Academy of Administrations, outlined the programmes and activities of the SSEPD Department.

Sri Panda also said that the field level officers should take utmost care in the implementation of various measures undertaken by the Government. They should have transparency, skill and a humane attitude to help the senior citizens, social security beneficiaries, transgender and persons with disabilities.

Sri Bhaskar Jyoti Sharma, Commissioner, SSEPD suggested careful coordination with other Departments and facing various challenges posed by external forces, while Smt. Bratati Harichandan, Director presented the objectives of such an orientation programme.

More than 150 Block Social Security Officers have been appointed and are being given extensive training in 3 batches for 17 days. Some of the newly recruited officers spoke about their experiences in the training period, while Minister distributed them certificates for successful training. Among others, Dr. Himansu Bhusan Panda, Addl. Commissioner, Dr Pradeep Kumar Nayak, Joint Commissioner and Mrs Mamata Nayak, Deputy Director of the Academy also spoke in the programme.