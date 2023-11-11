Odisha SSEPD Dept Inks Mou With Sightsavers India For Welfare Of PwDs

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government looks forward to productive outcomes through different collaborations and convergence with other Departments, Civil Service Organisations, said Ashok Chandra Panda, Minister, of Social Security and Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (SSEPD).

Joining the MoU signing event in Loka Seva Bhawan, Panda said that collaborative partnership is being encouraged by the Department for better results and broader reach across the State.

An MoU was signed between the SSEPD Department, Govt. of Odisha and Sightsavers India, a national-level development organisation working for the empowerment of PwDs. The bilateral MoU will be in force for 3 years. Within the collaborative partnership, technical support will be provided at both State and district levels in the fields of preparing the PwD database, skill development programmes and strengthening PwD’s livelihood aspects.

Principal Secretary, SSEPD Department, Bishnupada Sethi assured the government’s cooperation in all activities envisaged in the MoU. He emphasised that community participation should be adhered to in the welfare programmes in all convergence efforts.

Sightsavers India will actively support SSEPD in sensitizing stakeholders, facilitating self-defence training, establishing a computer training centre and collaborating on inclusive eye health services. The partnership aligns with SDG for 2030, focusing on the inclusion of disabilities in various targets and indicators.

Dillip Kumar Ray, Special Secretary and other senior officers of the Department were present on the occasion while Sanyaashee Behera, Deputy Secretary, SSEPD and Prasanna Kumar, Director (Programme Operations), Sightsavers India were the signatories in the MoU.