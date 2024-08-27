Odisha SSEPD Dept Inks 2 MoUs for Inclusive Growth of Students with Disabilities

Bhubaneswar: The Department of Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs (SSEPD) Odisha has signed two MoUs with an aim for inclusive growth of students with disabilities. Nityananda Gond, Minister, School and Mass Education, ST &SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare, SSEPD was present at the signing ceremony.

The SSEPD Department has roped in the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), Kolkata and Skill Council for Persons with Disabilities (SCPD) for skill development of students with disabilities and to prepare them with employability. SCPD will provide skill training for one year to students with disabilities in different trades such as fashion designing, automotive, hotel management, tourism and hospitality, security services, Hospital services and other private jobs.

Director Niyati Patnaik, Addl. Secretaries S.K. Pradhan and D. Routray of the SSEPD Department while Rabindra Singh, Chief Executive Officer and Salini Khanna, Chair Person were signatories in the MoU.

Similarly, another MoU was signed with C-DAC to provide computer education for visually challenged students. About 500 students and teachers will be trained in 1.5 years training during the first phase. They will be imparted various basic computing knowledge. C-DAC will provide Digital voice recorders, Desktops, and laptops with the required software to empower the students in computer knowledge. RiteshMukharjee, Scientist (F), Associate Director, Kunal Chandra, Scientist (E) Joint Director and Soma Khan, Scientist (E) Joint Director were signatories on behalf of C-DAC in the MoU.

Bishnupada Sethi, Principal Secretary of the SSEPD Department who was present, said that the State Government is taking various initiatives to ensure learning and skill training for the disabled population of Odisha.