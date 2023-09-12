Odisha SSB lecturer detailed advertisement out

Bhubaneswar: Online applications are invited from prospective candidates for recruitment of 1065 posts of lecturers (Direct Payment Posts) in different subjects in Non-Government Aided Colleges of Odisha. Candidates are required to apply online through www.ssbodisha.ac.in. No other means/mode of submission of applications will be accepted.

Salary

Scale of Pay of Rs 44,900/- Rs 1,42,400/- (as per Pay Matrix -Level 10) of ORSP Rules, 2017 plus usual DA as admissible from time to time for the teachers of Non-Government Aided Colleges of Odisha.

How to Apply

Candidates must apply online through the official website of State Selection Board: www.ssbodisha.ac.in. Candidates must go through the detailed instructions before filling up online application form.

Application Fee

A non-refundable and non-adjustable fee of Rs 500 only for the candidates coming under the Unreserved Category/SEBC Category and Rs 200 for the candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribe/ Scheduled Caste and PwD categories.

Procedure of Selection

The selection shall be on the basis of written test, career and viva-voce test taken together. The distribution of marks for the career assessment is as follows: (a) Career Assessment: Marks: 25, written 150 marks and viva-voce 25 marks.

Zone(s) of Examination

The written examination shall be held at Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Bolangir, Cuttack, Jeypore and Sambalpur zones depending upon the number of candidates from the respective zones. In case sufficient numbers of candidates are not available for any of the zones, the candidates opting for those zones would be accommodated in the nearest zone. Request for change of zone shall not be entertained.

Important Dates

Opening Date and Time for online Registration and Payment of Examination Fee- 11.09.2023 (1.00 P.M)

Closing Date and Time for online Registration and Payment of Examination Fee- 13.10.2023 (11.45 P.M)

Read the Detailed Advertisement HERE