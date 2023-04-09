Odisha SRC Sensitises Dist Officials On Lightning, Thunderstorm Warnings

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has held a video conferencing with Collectors and district officials to sensitise on lightning and thunderstorms.

The Odisha SRC emphasised on wider warning dissemination involving all stakeholders and PRIs. MD, OSDMA, officers from IMD, SRC office and OSDMA were present in the meeting.

The SRC instructed officials to communicate such warnings up to community level & to all stakeholders through local media, social media, field officials, PRI members and volunteer groups to save precious lives.