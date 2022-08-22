Free Sanitary Pads
Odisha: SRC Orders Distribution Of Free Sanitary Pads In 10 Flood-Affected Districts

By Haraprasad Das
94

Bhubaneswar: The Office of the Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) on Sunday directed the Collectors of all flood-affected districts for the distribution of sanitary/ hygienic kits to women/girls in the marooned areas.

The Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) has written to the Collectors of 10 flood-hit districts- Khordha, Puri, Cuttack, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Nayagarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Keonjhar and Boudh, asking them to make it sure that girls and women in marooned villages get sanitary pads.

“Proper medical care along with sanitation measures is essential for women/girls who are marooned due to flood. Hence, you are requested to kindly instruct CDMO to procure sanitary/hygienic as emergency sanitation measures (emergent relief) and distribute to women/girls in the marooned areas. The cost of such expenditure shall be borne by SRC out of SDRF,” the letter states.

The cost of the sanitary/ hygienic kit shall be borne by the SRC out of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), the letter added.

Haraprasad Das
