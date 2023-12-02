Odisha SRC Issue Crop Protection Advisory As Cyclone To Trigger Heavy Rains

Bhubaneswar: In view of the IMD’s heavy rain forecast for some parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati etc. districts from December 5, the Special Relief Commissioner has emphasised that farmers to be aware of crop protection.

According to the SRC, the farmers should harvest the harvested grain and store it in a safe place. If harvest is not possible, cover the harvested grains with polythene sheets and keep them safe. Do not dry the paddy on the farms. Harvest other useful crops before December 4th. To drain the residual water from late varieties of paddy, make drains and keep the drains open.

Cover paddy and other crops in the Mandis and keep them safe. Harvest the useful Mandia crops and store them in a safe place. Harvest the useful cotton crop early and store it in a safe place.

Temporarily stop watering, applying fertilizers and spraying pesticides. Immediately take necessary steps to drain water in vegetable and rabi crops. Cut the root in the newly planted potato saplings and keep the root open. Temporarily suspend planting or sowing of all Rabi crops.

If suitable for harvesting radish, beans, cabbage, coriander, spinach, etc., harvest/sell immediately.

Additional Chief Secretary and Special Relief Commissioner Mr Satyabrat Sahu has informed that crops such as brinjal, tomato, cauliflower, broccoli and capsicum should be protected from rain by covering them with white polythene sheets.