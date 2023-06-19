Odisha Sports Secy Vineel Krishna hands over Rs 1 crore cash prize to Indian Football Team

Bhubaneswar: Following the Blue Tigers sensational victory in the four nations Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023 at Kalinga Stadium, last night, where they defeated Lebanon 2-0 in the final, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced Rs 1 crore as an award for the Indian football team at the closing ceremony.

Earlier today, on behalf of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Sports & Youth Services, Secretary, Odisha Vineel Krishna presented the cheque to the Indian football team in the presence of Captain Sunil Chhetri, Head Coach Igor Stimac and All India Football Federation Secretary General, Dr. Shaji Prabhakaran.

Chief Minister extended his best wishes to the team for the upcoming SAFF championship.

The Indian team expressed their deep gratitude to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for honouring them with the cash award and for his unwavering support, encouragement and the hospitality in Odisha and for also fostering the growth of football in the state.