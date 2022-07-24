Odisha Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera Reviews Progress Of Rourkela Hockey Stadium

Rourkela: Under the direction of Hon’ble Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, Minister of State for Electronics and Information and Technology, Sports and Youth Services and Home Department Tusharkanti Behera visited Rourkela and reviewed the progress of the under-construction Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium. He informed the media that the construction of this international sports infrastructure will be completed soon.

During the visit, the Minister was accompanied by R Vineel Krishna, Secretary of Sports and Youth Services Department and Bhupinder Singh Punia, Managing Director of IDCO. The high-level team toured the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, the under-construction Birsa Munda Football Stadium and later the second Brahmani Bridge.

After inspecting the construction work of Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium, the Minister told the media, “The various construction works of the stadium for the 2023 Men’s Hockey World Cup are going on in full swing. The construction work of the practice ground here has been completed and Hon’ble Chief Minister will inaugurate it very soon.” Similarly, it is targeted to complete the construction of the main stadium by the end of August, he added.

On this occasion, the Minister and the secretary-level team inspected the main stadium along with the entrance, practice ground, spectator gallery, accommodation for players and officials, changing rooms, state-of-the-art gym, toilets etc.

Apart from this, in view of the Hockey World Cup, various infrastructure development and beautification work is going on in the Steel City of Rourkela. After the review, the team held a meeting at Rourkela Airport and reviewed the various programs going on for the World Cup Hockey in Rourkela city.

Rourkela MLA Sarada Prasad Nayak, Sundergarh District Collector Dr Parag Harshad Gavali, Rourkela Additional District Magistrate and Municipal Corporation Commissioner Dr Shubhankar Mohapatra were prominently present during this visit.

Men’s Hockey World Cup is going to be organised in Odisha in 2023. Odisha is hosting this international tournament for the second consecutive time. Various matches of this international sport will be played in the state-of-the-art Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium under construction in Rourkela along with the iconic Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar. More than 21,000 spectators can sit and enjoy the matches at the same time in this stadium.