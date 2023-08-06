Odisha Sports Director flags off Biju Patnaik International Mountain Expedition to Mt Elbrus

Bhubaneswar: Sports and Youth Services Director Siddhartha Das flagged off the Biju Patnaik International Mountain Expedition to Mt Elbrus, the highest peak in Europe at a ceremony held at Kalinga Stadium.

This team of 17 members with five from Odisha is being led by mountaineer Nilachal Parida. This expedition, which starts on 7 August, will be completed on 21 August. Joint Secretary Bijayananda Nayak along with officials from the Sports & Youth Services Department was also present on this occasion.

Besides Nilachal, the mountaineers from Odisha include Chinmay Singh, Srikanta Khuntia, Ranjit Bira and Aditya Prasad Khadaga.

On the occasion of India’s Independence Day, the team will unfurl the national tricolour of 575 feet at Mt Elbrus on 15 August and pay tribute to the martyrs of the country and those who have lost their lives during the Covid pandemic.

Extending his best wishes to the team, Sports and Youth Services Director Siddhartha Das said that Nilachal has been an inspiration as a mountaineer and a Covid Hero and he is immensely proud to be a part of their journey. He wished the team a safe expedition and committed to providing all necessary support to further their cause.

Nilachal thanked Sports Department for furthering adventure sports and acknowledging the efforts of Odia mountaineers and looking forward to the summit yet another peak and bringing pride and joy to his state and people.

Earlier, mountaineer Nilachal Parida became the first Odia to bring laurel for the country and state as well to unfurl the 575-ft-long National Flag when he summited Mt Kilimanjaro in Africa.