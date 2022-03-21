Odisha Sports Dept Felicitates Writer-Director Ms. Bani Singh

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Sports and Youth Services Department Secretary R Vineel Krishna today felicitated writer-director Ms. Bani Singh (daughter of hockey legend Grahanandan ‘Nandy’ Singh), who has made the documentary “TAANGH”, (meaning Longing in Punjabi) – as a tribute to the double Olympic Gold Medalist.

Ms. Bani was also presented with signed Indian team jerseys by India’s Tokyo Olympics captains – Manpreet Singh and Rani.

The documentary was screened for the players of the Indian National Hockey Teams and athletes of DSYS ecosystem at Kalinga Stadium today.