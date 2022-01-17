Odisha Sports Dept Felicitates Para-Athlete Kamala Kanta Nayak For Guinness World Record

Bhubaneswar: Para-athlete Kamala Kanta Nayak, who created a new world record in covering “Greatest Distance” in a manual wheelchair in 24 hours, was felicitated by the Sports and Youth Services Department of the Odisha government on Monday.

Sports and Youth Services Department Commissioner-cum Secretary Mr R. Vineel Krishna felicitated Mr Kamala Kanta with a sum of Rs 1 lakh, in the presence of Joint Secretaries and other officials, on the premises of Kalinga Hockey Stadium here today.

Through his dedication, concentration and hard work, Kamal Kant set a new record around the world and set an example for all athletes and youth.

“The Department of Sports and Youth Services will provide all necessary assistance to Kamala Kanta to participate in the Paralympics”, Mr Vineel Krishna said.

Kamal Kant Nayak, 28, set a new record by travelling 213 km in 24 hours in a wheelchair. After a spinal cord injury, Kamala Kanta was barely able to walk. But, he overcame all difficulties to make a Guinness World Record.

The function was attended by Joint Secretary Sports & YS Deptt. Bijayananda Nayak, Sailendra Jena and Chairperson of the Better Life Foundation Durga Prasad Pattnaik and other departmental officials.

