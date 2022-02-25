Odisha Speaker Constitutes 7-Member Committee To Select Best Legislator In Assembly

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Speaker Dr Surjya Narayana Patro has constituted a seven-member committee to select the best legislator in the State Assembly.

In pursuance of Rule 3 of the Odisha Best Legislator Award Rules, 2002 Speaker has been pleased to constitute the Best Legislator Award Committee, said a notification issued by the secretariat of the Odisha legislative assembly.

The list includes: