Odisha Speaker Constitutes 7-Member Committee To Select Best Legislator In Assembly
Bhubaneswar: Odisha Speaker Dr Surjya Narayana Patro has constituted a seven-member committee to select the best legislator in the State Assembly.
In pursuance of Rule 3 of the Odisha Best Legislator Award Rules, 2002 Speaker has been pleased to constitute the Best Legislator Award Committee, said a notification issued by the secretariat of the Odisha legislative assembly.
The list includes:
- Dr Surjya Narayana Patro, Speaker
- Rajani Kant Singh, Deputy Speaker
- Narasingha Mishra, M.L.A
- Debi Prasad Mishra, M.L.A
- Prafulla Chandra Ghadal, Ex. M.L.A
- Nagendra Kumar Pradhan, Ex M.L.A
- Srirarn Das, Sr. Journalist