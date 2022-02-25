Odisha Speaker
State

Odisha Speaker Constitutes 7-Member Committee To Select Best Legislator In Assembly

By Pradeep Sahoo
0 1

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Speaker Dr Surjya Narayana Patro has constituted a seven-member committee to select the best legislator in the State Assembly.

In pursuance of Rule 3 of the Odisha Best Legislator Award Rules, 2002 Speaker has been pleased to constitute the Best Legislator Award Committee, said a notification issued by the secretariat of the Odisha legislative assembly.

The list includes:

  1. Dr Surjya Narayana Patro, Speaker
  2. Rajani Kant Singh, Deputy Speaker
  3. Narasingha Mishra, M.L.A
  4. Debi Prasad Mishra, M.L.A
  5. Prafulla Chandra Ghadal, Ex. M.L.A
  6. Nagendra Kumar Pradhan, Ex M.L.A
  7. Srirarn Das, Sr. Journalist

 

 

Pradeep Sahoo 11168 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author
Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

12 + eighteen =

Breaking