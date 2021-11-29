Odisha Sounds Alert As Low Pressure Likely To Form Over Andaman Sea Likely By Tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low pressure area is likely to form over South Andaman Sea and the Bay of Bengal tomorrow. Following this, the Odisha government has put all district collectors on alert asking them to closely monitor the situation.

According to the IMD, it is likely to move in west-northwestward direction & concentrate into a Depression over south-east & adjoining eastcentral Bay of Bengal in subsequent 48 hours.

As a result, isolated heavy rainfall has been predicted for Andaman and Nicobar Islands on November 30 and December 1.

Earlier on Sunday, the IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra had informed the system could become a cyclonic system in the first week of December, affecting Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

Under its influence, squally weather with maximum sustained wind speed reaching 40-50 gusting to 60 kmph is likely to prevail over South Andaman Sea on November 29, over South Andaman Sea and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal on November 30 and over southeast adjoining east central Bay of Bengal and Andaman Sea on December 1.

When the system reaches the central Bay of Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh States will experience its impact, the DG said.

The system would also bring rainfall in the coastal and adjourning districts of Odisha from December 3. However, the possible location and intensity of the rainfall will be known once the low pressure area takes shape, the top official had said.