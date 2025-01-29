Key Points:- • 145 MoUs, Rs 12.89 Lakh Crore Investment Commitments, 8.94 Lakh job opportunities

• 448 Investment Intention worth Rs 3.84 Lakh Crore Received, Employment Potential of 3.92 Lakh

• Total Investment of Rs 16.73 Lakh Cr for 593 projects, Employment Potential of 12.88 Lakh Across 20 Sectors

• Govt Will Set Up A Mechanism For Grounding These MoUs, Intents Into Reality: Odisha CM

The Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave 2025 has come to an end with a spectacular success. The conclave received an overwhelming response, with a total of 145 investment-related Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) signed, paving the way for transformative industrial projects and partnerships in Odisha.

MoUs worth ₹12.89 Lakh Crore of investment received across various sectors such as chemicals & petrochemicals, textiles, mining and metallurgy, renewable energy, IT/ITeS, tourism, and food processing. These investments are expected to generate over 8.94 Lakh job opportunities, creating a significant socio-economic impact and ensuring inclusive growth across the state.

Apart from the MoUs signed, 448 no. of investment intention forms with an investment value of ₹3.84 Lakh Crore were received with an employment potential of 3.92 Lakh jobs.

The Utkarsh Odisha Conclave have been a huge success with the State receiving a total of 593 projects with an investment of ₹16.73 Lakh Crore and employment potential of 12.88 Lakh across over 20 sectors.

Speaking at the valedictory session of the conclave, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said, “As we are coming to conclude Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha Conclave, 2025 I stand here with immense happiness, pride and gratitude. From that momentous event of inauguration yesterday by the Hon’ble Prime Minister till today I had the opportunity to interact with the brightest minds in the world of business and I can sleep peacefully today, that the time we invested in these two days is time well-spent.”

He further said, “Through this platform, I came to know about the enthusiasm, and great interest to do business in the state and at the same time came to know about the concerns some of you have raised. Surely, the government will look into every suggestion and take remedial steps to further improve the business eco-system to achieve ‘ease of doing business’ in Odisha.”

Expressing confidence over the success of the event, he said, “This conclave has solidified Odisha’s position as a global investment destination.” Informing that delegates from over 16 countries, including our Partner Countries Singapore, Malaysia, and Australia, have participated in this mega conclave, he said that Odisha desires to be the gateway to the South-Eastern countries. He urged all to make Odisha their business hub of exports.

Saying that a lot of MoUs have been signed, he said that the Govt will set up a mechanism that will work round the clock hon ow to ground these MoUs and interests into reality.

He further said, “I am aware that ‘cost and time over-runs’ are the two biggest turn-offs for the industry. We will take care of this and ensure that there is no inordinate delay in executing the projects on the ground. I can assure you that my office is very accessible to you. It will facilitate everything you need. In any case, I am just a phone call away. You can rest assured of that.”

Adding that it is not the end of the road, he said that the process will continue and anytime you can propose any new idea for the betterment of opportunity in the state we will be open to those ideas. ‘I am looking forward to it’.

He also said that he received useful insights from sessions on Skilled in Odisha, Women Entrepreneurship and Start-Up Odisha. These sessions have brought forth actionable strategies and fostered valuable partnerships, he added.

Saying that the success of this conclave reflects his government’s commitment to building an investor-friendly ecosystem, he emphasised that Odisha’s Industrial Policy Resolution, single-window clearance system, and focus on ‘ease, speed and cost of doing business’ ensure that industries can thrive in our state.

Beyond infrastructure and policies, we are focusing on sustainability by promoting green energy, circular economy practices, and renewable technologies, he added further.

Expressing happiness over the fact that many industries are already in Odisha, he further added that today all of them have committed to expand their horizons. He emphasised that this is a testament to the double-engine government led by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji.

Reflecting on the vision of Odisha and Bharat, he said that our focus will remain on creating a skilled workforce that meets the demands of emerging industries, developing world-class infrastructure, including port-based industrial hubs, expanding our global partnerships for sustainable and inclusive growth, and promoting local entrepreneurship and MSME development to drive grassroots-level transformation.

Speaking on the success of young entrepreneurs, he said, “Today, we are also proudly recognizing and felicitating 60 young entrepreneurs under the age of 40, whose exceptional resilience, determination, and innovation have significantly contributed to Odisha’s economic growth. They serve as role models, inspiring Odisha’s youth to pursue innovation, create employment, and build a vibrant industrial ecosystem.”

“Odisha is poised to lead India’s Purvodaya vision, and I invite all stakeholders to join us in this journey of transformation”, he called upon all to support this vision.

Praising Prime Minister Modi for his visionary economic policies, he said, “As you are all aware under the leadership of Shri Modi ji, India has started a new journey towards a better future. We have galloped into the 5th largest economy in the world and soon we will catapult into the 3rd largest economy in the world”.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister for his support, he said, “I, my government and the people of Odisha are extremely grateful to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji who could find the time from his extremely tight programme to be with us here whose sheer presence is such inspiring and works as a confidence-building measure. I also thank the Department and all other stakeholders who worked tirelessly to make this event meaningful and successful.”

For the investors and industry leaders present there, he said that Odisha is ready to welcome them with open arms. He called upon them, “Let us collaborate to turn these commitments into transformative projects that will not only shape the future of Odisha but also contribute to India’s growth story.”

He called upon all, “Together, let us make Odisha a land of boundless opportunities. Let us build a Samrudh Odisha that resonates with the aspirations of every Odia and contributes to Viksit Bharat 2047. This is the time, this is the right time.”

He concluded his words by saying “All is well that ends well. But, this is not the end. It is the end of this two-day event, but it is the beginning of a new journey, a journey of hope, prosperity and well-being of the state and its people.”

Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Deputy Chief Minister Smt Prabhati Parida, Minister for Industry, Skill Development & Technical Education Sampad Chandra Swain, and Additional Chief Secretary, Industries Hemanta Sharma also spoke among others.