Odisha sole presenter amongst states at launch of SNA Dashboard

Bhubaneswar: Union Minister for Finance & Corporate Affairs Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman launched the Single Nodal Agency (SNA) Dashboard of PFMS (Public Financial Management System) as a part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations by Ministry of Finance, Government of India in New Delhi on 7th June, 2022.

The Dashboard displays various States’ public finances in the public domain. During the event, officials from Finance Department, Government of Odisha made a presentation on Implementation of SNA Model in Odisha. Odisha was invited by Ministry of Finance, Government of India as the sole presenter amongst states at the event, being an early adopter of SNA Model.

This is a recognition of prudent fiscal governance, budgeting of the state as well as Odisha’s pioneering and exemplary success in implementing the new SNA Model in the State. This is also an acknowledgement of Odisha’s leading role in the field of broader Public Finance Management (PFM) reforms.

The new SNA model for release of funds under Centrally Sponsored Schemes (CSS) and their monitoring were brought by Government of India in March, 2021. The model envisages just-in-time release of funds to the States and to down level agencies thereafter, greater efficiency in CSS fund utilization, tracking of funds; leading to better Cash Management of the Government.

Odisha being an early adopter of PFMS with robust Integrated Financial Management System and sound fiscal position had a cutting edge over peers in implementing SNA model. Besides continuous monitoring, clear strategy and timely resolution of implementation challenges with active support from PFMS Central and State Team played a crucial role in complete on-boarding of all the state linked schemes by due date. The untiring efforts made by the State in implementation of SNA Model and in other fields of reform in financial management are being appreciated at the highest level nationally.

The Finance Secretary, Government of India, Dr. T.V. Somanathan, the Controller General of Accounts, Smt. Sonali Singh and Addl. CGA PFMS Division, Smt. Dharitri Panda, also graced the occasion along with other dignitaries.