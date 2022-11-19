Odisha: Social Security Pensioners To Get Rs 300 Winter Allowance In Dec

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government has decided to provide winter allowance to social security beneficiaries. Each pensioner will get an allowance of Rs. 300 lump sum in the month of December 2022.

More than 48 Lakh beneficiaries will receive the allowance in their Bank Account through DBT and around Rs. 14.62 Cr will be spent in this regard, Social Security and Empowerment of PwDs Department sources said.

It is to be noted here that the Summer Allowance of Rs. 100 per beneficiary has been provided earlier to the beneficiaries covered under Social Security Scheme.