Odisha S&ME Minister visits Bhanpur High School to ensure COVID norms

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School and Mass Education (S&ME) Minister Samir Ranjan Dash visited Bhanpur high school on Wednesday afternoon to know for himself if the COVID norms are implemented or not.

It is worthwhile to mention here that a notification was issued by the S&ME Department on February 8 about the resumption of studies in class IX and XI, eleven months after the outbreak of coronavirus.

The direction for adhering to COVID-19 guidelines such as wearing of masks, using sanitisers or soaps for washing hands, maintaining social distancing and keeping the school premises clean were sent to schools before reopening of classes.

The Odisha S&ME Minister has been going around different schools to ensure that the Coronavirus norms are being maintained in the educational institutions.