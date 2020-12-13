Odisha S&ME Minister Urges Agitating Parents’ Body To Wait For HC’s Order on School Fees Hike

Bhubaneswar: Odisha School & Mass Education Minister Sameer Ranjan Dash today urged the members of Parent Associations’ forum to be patient and wait for the High Court’s order on increased fees collection by private schools in the state.

Today, members of the outfit staged a demonstration in front of the S&ME Minister’s residence in Gangotri Nagar here demanding his intervention in the matter. The parents’ association alleged that some private schools in the State are threatening to issue transfer certificates to students in case they were unable to pay the fees.

Speaking about this issue, Minister Dash urged the parents and guardians to keep patience as a case filed by Odisha Abhibhabak Mahasangha is pending in the Orissa High Court. Principal Secretary of the Department has submitted an affidavit in this matter before the High Court, he said.

The Odisha S&ME Minister further requested everyone to wait for the High Court’s order.