Odisha SLSWCA Clears 11 New Investment Proposals; Job Opportunities For Over 3.6K

By Pragativadi News Service
Bhubaneswar: In another definite step towards the creation of new employment and additional livelihood avenues through industrialization, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held on digital mode under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today accorded in-principle approval to eleven investment projects envisaging investment of around Rs.2082.17 cr, and employment opportunity for 3612 persons.

Presenting financial and technical details of the investment proposals, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said that the projects were employment-intensive in the sectors like steel Downstream, Tourism, Information Technology and ESDM.

Giving in-principle approval to the projects, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra directed IPICOL to have oversight on the construction and commissioning of the projects approved earlier. Concerned departments were asked to extend proactive facilitation for expeditious grounding and construction.  The Chief Secretary also directed that the industries should employ the persons ‘skilled in Odisha’.

The approved projects included the following units.

S.No Project Name Project Description  Project Cost    (Rs in Crores)  Employment (Potential) Sector District
1 M/s. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Over Land Conveyer (OLC) Corridor       732.00                  229 Aluminium Koraput
2 M/s Konark Ispat Limited 1,50,000 Rolling Mill, 0.6MTPA Pellet Plant, Coal Gasification Unit 32,250 NM3 and 10 MW coal based CPP       379.20              1,165 Steel  Jharsuguda.
3 M/s ASL Enterprises Ltd 5,00,000 MT TMT Rebar mill       167.03                  500 Steel(Downstream) Kalinga Nagar , Jajpur.
4 M/s PSPL Steel Processors Pvt Ltd 1,00,000 MT downstream products of Hot rolled MS, Fabricated Structures and Equipment for Railways and Steel Plants       150.00                  310 Steel (Downstream) Kalinga Nagar,  Jajpur.
5 M/s Khetan Viniyog Pvt Ltd  6,000 MT Cut to Length CR& HR Coil, 14,400 MT Slitting, 3,000 MT Blanking & Stamping, 3,000 MT Forming unit of steel downstream products facilities          50.10                  238 Steel(Downstream) Kalinga Nagar,  Jajpur.
6 M/s CtrlS Datacenters Limited Datacenter facility offering co-location managed cloud hosting services       152.25                  110 IT & ESDM Infocity Industrial Area ,Khordha
7 M/s IFGL Refractories Limited 14,700 MT Monolithics and Slide Gate Plate facilities          66.27                  410 Refractory Kalunga Industrial Estate, Sundergarh
8 M/s Oddiyaana Eco Resorts Private Limited Hotel-cum-resort facility along Marine Drive       128.00                  264 Tourism Puri
9 M/s Lifeline Multiventures Pvt. Ltd. Hotel-cum-resort facility – “Konark East Horizon”       100.00                  266 Tourism  Near Konark, district Puri
10 M/s Hotel Sukhamay  Private Limited Hotel and Hospitality          88.09                     60 Tourism  Khordha
11 M/s Aspen Lake Suites LLP 5-star resort facility          69.23                     60 Tourism Barkul,  Khordha
    Total   2,082.17              3,612    

 

Development Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary  Water Resources Smt Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Energy Nikunjabiharee Dhal, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking water  Ashok Kumar Meena, MD IPICOL Bhupendra Singh  Poonia along with principal secretaries, secretaries and senior officers of the concerned departments participated in the discussions.

