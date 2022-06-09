Odisha SLSWCA Clears 11 New Investment Proposals; Job Opportunities For Over 3.6K

Bhubaneswar: In another definite step towards the creation of new employment and additional livelihood avenues through industrialization, the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) meeting held on digital mode under the Chairmanship of Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra today accorded in-principle approval to eleven investment projects envisaging investment of around Rs.2082.17 cr, and employment opportunity for 3612 persons.

Presenting financial and technical details of the investment proposals, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma said that the projects were employment-intensive in the sectors like steel Downstream, Tourism, Information Technology and ESDM.

Giving in-principle approval to the projects, Chief Secretary Suresh Mahapatra directed IPICOL to have oversight on the construction and commissioning of the projects approved earlier. Concerned departments were asked to extend proactive facilitation for expeditious grounding and construction. The Chief Secretary also directed that the industries should employ the persons ‘skilled in Odisha’.

The approved projects included the following units.

S.No Project Name Project Description Project Cost (Rs in Crores) Employment (Potential) Sector District 1 M/s. National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) Over Land Conveyer (OLC) Corridor 732.00 229 Aluminium Koraput 2 M/s Konark Ispat Limited 1,50,000 Rolling Mill, 0.6MTPA Pellet Plant, Coal Gasification Unit 32,250 NM3 and 10 MW coal based CPP 379.20 1,165 Steel Jharsuguda. 3 M/s ASL Enterprises Ltd 5,00,000 MT TMT Rebar mill 167.03 500 Steel(Downstream) Kalinga Nagar , Jajpur. 4 M/s PSPL Steel Processors Pvt Ltd 1,00,000 MT downstream products of Hot rolled MS, Fabricated Structures and Equipment for Railways and Steel Plants 150.00 310 Steel (Downstream) Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur. 5 M/s Khetan Viniyog Pvt Ltd 6,000 MT Cut to Length CR& HR Coil, 14,400 MT Slitting, 3,000 MT Blanking & Stamping, 3,000 MT Forming unit of steel downstream products facilities 50.10 238 Steel(Downstream) Kalinga Nagar, Jajpur. 6 M/s CtrlS Datacenters Limited Datacenter facility offering co-location managed cloud hosting services 152.25 110 IT & ESDM Infocity Industrial Area ,Khordha 7 M/s IFGL Refractories Limited 14,700 MT Monolithics and Slide Gate Plate facilities 66.27 410 Refractory Kalunga Industrial Estate, Sundergarh 8 M/s Oddiyaana Eco Resorts Private Limited Hotel-cum-resort facility along Marine Drive 128.00 264 Tourism Puri 9 M/s Lifeline Multiventures Pvt. Ltd. Hotel-cum-resort facility – “Konark East Horizon” 100.00 266 Tourism Near Konark, district Puri 10 M/s Hotel Sukhamay Private Limited Hotel and Hospitality 88.09 60 Tourism Khordha 11 M/s Aspen Lake Suites LLP 5-star resort facility 69.23 60 Tourism Barkul, Khordha Total 2,082.17 3,612

Development Commissioner Pardeep Kumar Jena, Additional Chief Secretary Forest and Environment Dr Mona Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary Water Resources Smt Anu Garg, Additional Chief Secretary Revenue and Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu, Principal Secretary Industry Hemant Kumar Sharma, Principal Secretary Energy Nikunjabiharee Dhal, Principal Secretary Steel and Mines Deo Ranjan Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary Panchayati Raj and Drinking water Ashok Kumar Meena, MD IPICOL Bhupendra Singh Poonia along with principal secretaries, secretaries and senior officers of the concerned departments participated in the discussions.