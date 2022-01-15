Odisha: Six Senior IAS Officers Promoted To ACS Rank

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Saturday promoted six senior IAS officers to the Apex Scale i.e Additional Chief Secretary rank, read a notification issued by the General Administration and Public Grievance Department.

” In pursuance of sub-rule (2)(i) of rule 3 of the IAS (Pay) Rules, 2016, the following IAS officers are allowed promotion to the Apex Scale in IAS in Level-17 of the Pay Matrix with effect from date of joining in the promotional post. On promotion to the Apex Scale, the following officers are allowed to continue as such in their respective offices,” read the GA&PG Dept notification.

Following are the IAS officers promoted to Apex Scale:-

Anu Garg, IAS (RR-1991)

Madhu Sudan Padhi, IAS (RR-1991)

Satyabrata Sahu. IAS (RR-1991)

Vijay Arora, IAS (RR-1991)

The following IAS officers, who are on Central Deputation, are allowed proforma promotion to the Apex Scale in IAS in Level-17 of the Pay Matrix.