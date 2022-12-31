Odisha: Single Window Clearance Authority Nod To 16 Industrial Projects

Bhubaneswar: The State government on Saturday approved 16 industrial projects worth Rs 4,183 crores.

State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA) headed by Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra gave a go-ahead to all the projects.

The industrial projects would generate employment opportunities for over 12,973 people in the state across 9 sectors.

This was the committee’s first meeting after the whopping success of the 3rd edition of “Make In Odisha Conclave” held earlier this month, an official statement said.

As per the statement issued by State Government, the projects approved in the meeting belong to diverse sectors like paper, wood and forest-based, food processing, textile, apparel and technical textile, metal ancillary and downstream, polymers and plastic products, plastic, waste management, circular economy, chemical, tourism and cement.

“The approved projects will be set up across Odisha with six of the projects being set up in Khordha, three in Puri, two in Koraput and one each in Cuttack, Bhadrak, Dhamara, Mayurbhanj and Angul,” the statement added.

“The SLSWCA approved two proposals of Greenply Industries, India’s pioneer interior infrastructure company, under the name of Greenply Speciality Panels Pvt Ltd and Greenply Sandila Pvt Ltd to set up two manufacturing units for the production of new medium density fibre board having an annual capacity of 2,56,000 cubic metre and new plywood and allied product manufacturing unit having an annual capacity of 13.5 million square meters in Semiliguda, Koraput with a proposed investment of Rs 505 crores and Rs 101 crores respectively generating employment for over 1300 people in the state,” it read.

The committee gave the nod to the proposal of TRL Krosaki Refractories Ltd, the leading Refractories Manufacturing Company in India, to set up a refractory manufacturing unit for the Metal Ancilliary and Downstream industry in Dhamra.

The unit is being set up at an investment of Rs 650 crores and is expected to generate employment opportunities for over 700 people in the state, as per the statement.

In the Hospitality sector, the committee approved the proposal by Prabhukrupa Estates and Properties for setting up a 4-star Hotel and Convention Centre named “Ananya Beach Resort” at an investment of Rs 50.84 crores.

“This is likely to generate employment opportunities for over 110 people in the state. The project will be coming up in Sipasurubuli, Puri,” the statement said.