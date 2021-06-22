Odisha: Single-day Covid cases dip to 2957

Bhubaneswar: Odisha witnessed a significant dip in Covid cases with the detection of 2957 new positive cases till midnight of Monday, reported the Information & Public Relations Department on Tuesday.

Among the new cases, 1698 are in quarantine and 1259 are local contacts. With this, the total number of positive cases in Odisha now stands at 883490. District-wise details of the new cases are as under.

1. Angul: 110

2. Balasore: 247

3. Bargarh: 41

4. Bhadrak: 192

5. Balangir: 37

6. Boudh: 47

7. Cuttack: 272

8. Deogarh: 10

9. Dhenkanal: 42

10. Gajapati: 24

11. Ganjam: 18

12. Jagatsinghpur: 103

13. Jajpur: 260

14. Jharsuguda: 3

15. Kalahandi: 38

16. Kandhamal: 51

17. Kendrapada: 116

18. Keonjhar: 57

19. Khurda: 408

20. Koraput: 60

21. Malkangiri: 56

22. Mayurbhanj: 135

23. Nawarangpur: 45

24. Nayagarh: 112

25. Nuapada: 10

26. Puri: 219

27. Rayagada: 63

28. Sambalpur: 28

29. Sonepur: 25

30. Sundargarh: 58

31. State Pool: 70