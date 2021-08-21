Odisha Signs MoU For Capacity Building Of Mission Shakti Groups

Bhubaneswar: The Housing and Urban Development (H&UD) Department has signed an MoU with Urban Management Centre, Ahmedabad, for a structured capacity building of the Mission Shakti SHGs.

H&UD Department has planned for a structured capacity building of the Mission Shakti SHGs by creating a pool of trainers and mentors, besides strengthening the capacities of ULB functionaries engaged in sanitation-related work.

The Urban Management Centre, Ahmedabad is a globally recognised not-for-profit organisation with expertise in professionalising urban management.

The MoU was signed by G Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary H&UD department and Ms Manvita Baradi, Director UMC in presence of Pratap Jena Minister Panchayati Raj , DW, Law, Housing & Urban Development.

Speaking on the occasion Minister Jena told that Odisha is a leading State in prioritizing solid waste management in line with the sustainable development goal of making cleaner cities and has bagged a number of National as well as International recognitions for its sustained effort in this regard.

Our state has envisioned 100% waste management and has created wealth centres that converts the waste collected from the households into wealth, the Minister added.

” The state is prioritizing systematic investments for the development of Mission Shakti Self Help Groups (SHGs) to address poverty and vulnerability of marginalized section of the community by giving them a voice and agency so that they can access opportunities and entitlements to improve their lives and livelihoods.

Over the last two decades nearly 6,00,000 Mission Shakti SHGs have been formed in Odisha, which includes membership and participation of nearly 70 lakh women. Mission Shakti SHG members are also engaged as Jal Sathi, managing Ahaar Kendra, engaged as Swachha Sathi and Swachha Supervisors, and transporting waste by driving Battery Operated Vehicles, ” Minister Jena added.

At the outset G Mathivathanan, Principal Secretary welcomed and highlighted the purpose of MoU being signed today.

He informed that the Housing and Urban Development Department has planned for a structured capacity building of the Mission Shakti SHGs by creating a pool of trainers and mentors, besides strengthening the capacities of ULB functionaries engaged in sanitation related work. As a step forward in this endeavour, today the H & UD Department is going to start another state-wide program of strengthening capacities of Mission Shakti SHGs with technical support from Urban Management Centre(UMC).

Now, this thoughtful step that would help building capacities of about 2000 ULB functionaries, 250 mentors, 500 master trainers, who in turn will train presently engaged 5000 SHG members and also create and nurture another 2000 SHG members for the upcoming requirement.

Manvit Barada in her speech told that UMC has been working in capacity building of SHGs and providing technical support to State. UMC is also providing technical support for implementation of the state’s flagship GARIMA scheme that aims at improving dignity and safety of core sanitation workers.Sri Kalyan kumar Ratha,Addl Secy proposed a harty vote of thanks.

Among others Sarada Prasad Panda, Jt Secy and other Senior Officers of HUD Department and UMC were present.