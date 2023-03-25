Odisha Signs Another MoU With PMSRF For Free Medical Treatment To Cardiac Patients

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government has signed an MoU with Prashanti Medical Services & Research Foundation (PMSRF) for providing world class medical treatment free of cost to patients suffering from cardiac ailments.

The MoU has been inked for two years from 21.2.2023 to 20.2.2025 for the third term, a release stated today.

As per the agreement, the PMSRF shall organise free screening camp for children at district hospitals/medical colleges or at any other suitable venue to examine, confirm and categorise the suspected paediatric cardiac cases and provide feasible diagnostic facilities at the screening site (including Echo) free of cost.

The PMSRF shall provide treatment to the identified patients being referred by the Health and Family welfare Department, Government of Odisha, for congenital cardiac defects at its hospitals at free of cost. Annually, around 500 children and 500 Adults referred by Odisha Government shall be provided free surgery by PMSRF.

The children between age group of 3 months to 18 years will be treated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital in Ahmedabad. The Adults in 19-65 years age group will be treated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital in Rajkot.

The patient as well as the care taker or escort of the patients shall not be liable to make any payment to PMSRF for the treatment/surgery of the patient, which includes accommodation, in PMSRF hospital.

The transportation charges of patient, to and from the Hospital in Ahmedabad & Rajkot will be met by Govt. of Odisha, the release read.

The PMSRF has agreed to extend free treatment to the patients from Odisha (identified in the screening camps or referred by the State) which shall include all pre and post medical diagnosis and investigations at hospital, cost of surgery/ surgeries, all pre and post-operative care at hospital required medications during hospitalization ICU charges, consumables and implants, stents, coils and grafts, etc.

Earlier, the state government had signed MoUs with the PMSRF for the period from 2018 to 2022 during which 940 pediatric cardiac patients and 256 adult cardiac patients have been successfully operated at Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Ahmedabad and Sri Sathya Sai Heart Hospital, Rajkot respectively.