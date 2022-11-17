Odisha Shivers As Mercury Continues To Remain Low

Bhubaneswar: Odisha continued to shiver as mercury dipped below 14 degree Celsius in nine cities in the state.

According to IMD’s latest bulletin, Similiguda in Koraput district was the coldest for the second consecutive day at 7.6 degree Celsius followed by G Udayagiri (Kandhamal) – 8.2, Daringbadi (Kandhamal) – 10, Koraput – 10.5, Phulbani (Kandhamal) – 11, Bhawanipatna (Kalahandi) – 12, Kirei (Sundargarh) – 12, Chipilima (Sambalpur) 13, Jharsuguda -13.6.

The twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack saw the mercury drop to 16.5 and 16.6 degree Celsius respectively.