Odisha Ships Cashew Nuts To Bangladesh For The First Time

Bhubaneswar: In a landmark achievement, the Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) under the Ministry of Commerce & Industry, Govt. of India has successfully facilitated the first-ever shipment of cashew nuts from the state of Odisha to Bangladesh.

The consignment, comprising 2 metric tons of premium quality cashew nuts, was exported by the West Bengal-based exporter M/s. Paaf Global Pvt Limited. This monumental step not only strengthens economic ties between the two nations but also opens up new avenues for the agricultural sector in Odisha.

The cashew nuts, sourced from the renowned company “Passion Gourmet,” run by a dynamic women entrepreneur in Odisha signify a blend of quality and empowerment. This initiative holds particular significance as it aligns with the broader mission of promoting women-led businesses and developing economic growth in the region.

To mark this historic occasion and to celebrate National Cashew Day on November 23, 2023, APEDA, in collaboration with the Government of Odisha, has organized an Export-Oriented Capacity Development Program in the conference hall of IDCO, Bhubaneswar. This program is designed to sensitize Farmers Producer Organizations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs), inspiring them to venture into the field of agriculture exports. By encouraging them to become exporters, the initiative aims to eliminate middlemen from the supply chain, thus maximizing farmer’s income.

The shipment was virtually flagged of by Shri Abhishek Dev, IAS, Chairman-APEDA in the presence of senior officersof APEDA, Dr. Arabinda Padhee, IAS Principal Secretary – Dept. of Agriculture and Farmers’ Empowerment, Govt. of Odisha,Shri Saswat Mishra, IAS Principal Secretary-Dept. of MSME, Govt. of Odisha,other senior officers of Govt. of Odisha, ECGC, NABARD, RPQS, CUSTOMs etc. Around 40 members of FPOs/FPCs from cashew growing districts joined & witnessed the flag-off ceremony.

Mr. Abishek Dev, IAS, Chairman APEDA, in his virtual address expressed his immense pleasure on National Cashew Day being observed in the entire nation with a positive wave and lauded the developments happening towards the growth of Cashew exports from India. He further congratulated the export taking place from Odisha.

Dr. Arabinda Padhee, IAS, Principal Secretary, Department of Agriculture & Farmer Empowerment, Government of Odisha spoke in detail about the various potentials and production strength of the State. He also expressed his delight on the State being surplus in sapling production and increased yield with enhanced quality. He congratulated the initiative which has led to export of the cashew consignment.

Mr. Saswat Mishra, IAS, Principal Secretary, MSME Department, Government of Odisha in his address spoke about the vast opportunity available and potentials for growth of exports from Odisha. He highlighted the various facilities made available to the entrepreneurs through common facilitation centers at various locations in the State. He lauded the efforts being taken by APEDA and other facilitation agencies for the achievement.

Mr. Sukanata Panigrahi, Board Member, APEDA, congratulated the APEDA team for successful execution of exports from the State and also highlighted the importance and developments happening in cashew sector.

Mr. Subrata Ghosh, Managing Director of M/s. Paaf Global Pvt Limited, expressed his excitement about this remarkable achievement, stating, “This successful shipment not only represents a significant achievement for the cashew industry in Odisha but also reflects the potential for growth and collaboration in the agricultural sector between India and Bangladesh.”

Subsequent shipments of cashewnut from Odisha are being planned for some otherglobal destinations including Bahrain & Qatar,as committed by the exporter.

The program was coordinated by World Trade Center Bhubaneswar and Ananya.

This initiative not only holds promise for the economic prosperity of the region but also aligns with the broader vision of a self-reliant India, developing entrepreneurship and sustainable agricultural export.