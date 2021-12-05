Odisha: Several Parts Experience Heavy Downpour, Gopalpur Records 60 MM Rainfall

Bhubaneswar: Several parts of Odisha are experiencing moderate to heavy rainfall as Cyclone Jawad weakened into deep depression.

IMD’s Regional Centre in Bhubaneswar today said that the deep depression remnant of the cyclone Jawad now lay centered about 270 kms from Puri, 200 kms from Gopalpur and 360 kms from Paradip.

Gopalpur recorded the highest 60 mm of rainfall, followed by 46 mm of rain in Paradip, Chandbali (28 mm), Balasore (24mm), Bhubaneswar (24.3 mm) and Puri recorded 21 mm of rainfall. As the system will approach Puri, the wind speed is expected to be around 60 kmph, said Das.

Cautionary signal number 3 will remain in force in the port regions of Odisha. Some districts in north Odisha will experience rainfall activities on December 6.