Odisha sets example for others in every sectors of development: Chief Secy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha has set examples for others in every sectors and a new era of development has already started in the state, Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mahapatra said. He said while inaugurating two days General Body Convention of OAS Association at KIIT University Auditorium today.

The state has made heavy investment in infrastructure sectors in the last two decades and it will emerge as a developed state in the country in coming 5 to 6 years. The state’s growth in education, health, agriculture and other social sector is highly encouraging for others. Every Gram Panchayat has 5-T school as government focuses on proving quality education for all. The state also tops the list in the country in food security and increase in average collection of GST in last five years, he added.

Naxal menace in the state has been reduced marginally due to service delivery at grass root level, he said. All the infrastructure development has been made while protecting the environment as forest area has been grown from 30 to 40 percent. The state is also the safe place for Olive Ridley and migratory birds, he said.

Highlighting on the connectivity, he said that more than 1500 bridges have been constructed in last decade and every village has pucca road connectivity reducing impact of river inundation during heavy pouring in monsoon. Arranging sports events, combating natural calamities and fighting against Corona pandemic, the state has shown exemplary readiness through teamwork, he averred. Use of technology at every stage of governance and 5-T initiative works very effectively as it collects feedback directly from the beneficiary. Acknowledging the contributions of the OAS officers, he said that they contribute immensely for growth of the state. Their service at base level is highly challenging and encouraging, he said.

Joining on the occasion, Additional Chief Secretary of Revenue & Disaster Management Satyabrata Sahu and Principal Secretary of Finance Department Vishal Kumar Dev highlighted the growth of the state over the years and contribution of OAS officers in it.

General Secretary of OAS Association Jyoti Ranjan Mishra, Vice-President Bijaya Kumar Swain also spoke on the occasion while Joint Secretary of Association Santanu Mohanty delivered a vote of thanks.